Al Pacino's Near-Death Revelation: An Encounter with COVID-19

Al Pacino, Academy Award winner, recounts a near-death experience while battling COVID-19. He describes memories from that fraught time in his upcoming memoir, 'Sonny Boy.' Despite appearing lifeless, quick intervention by his assistant and medical team saved him, sparking self-reflection on life’s unpredictability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:22 IST
Al Pacino in 'Scent of a Woman' (image source: YouTube/ Universal Pictures). Image Credit: ANI
Academy Award winner Al Pacino recently recounted a harrowing brush with death during his battle with COVID-19, according to a report by People. The acclaimed actor is set to explore this frightening chapter further in his forthcoming memoir, 'Sonny Boy,' highlighting the significant toll the illness took on him.

Pacino revealed that he found himself without a pulse and thought he might have died, despite initially doubting the experience. Awakening to find paramedics and doctors clad in protective gear in his living room, Pacino was confronted by the gravity of his situation. He recounted, 'When I opened my eyes, there were six paramedics...an ambulance outside...two of my doctors in those space suits. I looked around and I thought, 'What happened to me?''

His longtime assistant, Michael Quinn, was instrumental in summoning emergency help. Sensing something was amiss, Quinn acted swiftly when the attending nurse failed to detect a pulse. Pacino later reflected on his ordeal, drawing parallels to a line from Shakespeare's 'Hamlet,' contemplatively expressing uncertainty about life's permanence and pronouncing himself unchanged by the experience, reported People.

Latest News

