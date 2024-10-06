Protests Erupt Over Controversial Comments on St Francis Xavier in Goa

A protest erupted in Old Goa as locals and political figures took a stand against Subhash Velingkar, following his controversial statements about St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa.

Participants in the demonstration submitted a memorandum demanding that Velingkar be externed until the conclusion of the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics, set to occur between November 2024 and January 2025.

The event saw leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) voicing concerns. Amit Palekar urged the state government to ensure peace and criticized the absence of support from ruling party MLAs, while TMC's Samil Volvoikar stressed the importance of religious harmony.

