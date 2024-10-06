Left Menu

Halle Berry Exposes Hollywood Deception in X-Men Saga

Halle Berry has addressed alleged deceptive practices in Hollywood, following claims by director Matthew Vaughn about a fake script used to recruit her for X-Men 3. Vaughn's revelations have sparked Berry's gratitude for bringing hidden industry tactics to light, highlighting political challenges actors face.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:00 IST
Halle Berry (Photo/Instagram/@halleberry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Halle Berry has spoken out about what she describes as "shady practices" within Hollywood, following comments made by director Matthew Vaughn concerning the X-Men franchise. Vaughn, during a New York Comic Con interview last year, alleged he quit the production of X-Men 3 due to the use of deceptive strategies, including a fake script, as reported by Deadline.

Vaughn claimed the counterfeit script aimed to entice Berry into joining the 2006 production. He remarked, "I thought, if you're going to do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm, I quit; I thought, I'm mincemeat... One of the main reasons I quit X-Men 3, and this is a true story: Hollywood is really political and odd."

Berry responded to the allegations via Instagram, expressing her astonishment and appreciation for Vaughn's revelations. She wrote, "Ya just never know the shady s*** going on behind ya back! Thank you Matthew Vaughn for bringing the dark to light."

Berry portrayed Storm across the X-Men series, starting with the 2000 original and continuing through its sequels. Despite the controversies, she participated in X-Men 3 alongside stars like Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, and others.

The film was a commercial success, grossing over USD 460 million worldwide, according to Deadline. Vaughn, eventually replaced by Brett Ratner as director, pointed out the complex and often political nature of Hollywood decision-making, suggesting such practices create a challenging landscape for actors and filmmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

