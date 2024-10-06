Left Menu

Uma Thurman Finds Comfort in Paul Schrader's Surprising Taylor Swift Fandom

Uma Thurman discusses overcoming her initial nerves about working with acclaimed director Paul Schrader on 'Oh, Canada'. The actress found ease in Schrader's unexpected admiration for Taylor Swift, which she believes fostered a collaborative environment during the film's production, as revealed during the New York Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:43 IST
Paul Schrader, Uma Thurman, Taylor Swift (Photo/Instagram/@umathurman/@taylorswift). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Uma Thurman shared her initial anxiety about working with celebrated filmmaker Paul Schrader on his new film, 'Oh, Canada', but found solace in his unexpected enthusiasm for Taylor Swift, according to People magazine.

During the unveiling of 'Oh, Canada' at the New York Film Festival on October 5, Thurman, 54, spoke about the honor of collaborating with Schrader, known for iconic films like 'Taxi Driver'. 'Paul Schrader!' she exclaimed while discussing her experience in a Q&A session.

'Being a huge fan of Schrader's work made participating in his project a true privilege,' she revealed, expressing initial nervousness about his acclaimed yet intimidating reputation.

Thurman's tension eased when she learned of Schrader's support for Swift. 'On my way to the meeting, someone mentioned his large fandom of Taylor Swift, which I found comforting,' she explained.

Describing Schrader as surprisingly gentle and respected, Thurman praised the director's collaborative spirit. 'The cast and crew were gathered not just for the film, but to learn from him. He's both focused and surprisingly soft-hearted,' she commented.

She admired Schrader's meticulous filmmaking, highlighting the efficient shooting process. 'Oh, Canada', adapted from Russell Banks' novel 'Foregone', stars Richard Gere as Leonard Fife, exploring themes of past regrets and complex relationships.

Schrader, a vocal supporter of Swift on social media, admired her success, recently equating her impact to that of Elvis. As Thurman reminisces about working alongside Schrader, it's evident their shared interests have strengthened their artistic collaboration in 'Oh, Canada'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

