Durga Puja Festivities Under Shadow: Calls for Justice Amid Celebrations

This year's Durga puja in West Bengal is expected to be subdued amid protests responding to a tragic incident at RG Kar hospital. The festival, a crucial economic driver, faces potential impact as many express solidarity with the victim, prompting broader discussions on women's safety.

Durga Puja Festivities Under Shadow: Calls for Justice Amid Celebrations
Durga Puja, West Bengal's largest festival, is poised to be less vibrant this year as the state grapples with the aftermath of a brutal crime. The murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital in August has sparked widespread protests, leading to calls for boycotting the festival.

The conflict between celebrating a goddess symbolizing strength and justice and the harsh realities women face has left Kolkata at a difficult crossroads. As preparations for the festival continue, a poignant silence intermingles with cries for justice throughout the city.

With Durga Puja contributing significantly to the state's economy, the protests could impact several industries. Despite government assurances of a peaceful festival, many committees have opted out of official grants, choosing instead to focus on the ongoing struggle for justice and women's safety.

