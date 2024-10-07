Durga Puja Festivities Under Shadow: Calls for Justice Amid Celebrations
This year's Durga puja in West Bengal is expected to be subdued amid protests responding to a tragic incident at RG Kar hospital. The festival, a crucial economic driver, faces potential impact as many express solidarity with the victim, prompting broader discussions on women's safety.
Durga Puja, West Bengal's largest festival, is poised to be less vibrant this year as the state grapples with the aftermath of a brutal crime. The murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital in August has sparked widespread protests, leading to calls for boycotting the festival.
The conflict between celebrating a goddess symbolizing strength and justice and the harsh realities women face has left Kolkata at a difficult crossroads. As preparations for the festival continue, a poignant silence intermingles with cries for justice throughout the city.
With Durga Puja contributing significantly to the state's economy, the protests could impact several industries. Despite government assurances of a peaceful festival, many committees have opted out of official grants, choosing instead to focus on the ongoing struggle for justice and women's safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
