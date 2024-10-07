The Push for Maithili: A Fight for Classical Language Status
The JD(U) is advocating for Maithili to attain classical language status. Despite Maithili's rich history and literature, it hasn't been granted this recognition. Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U) national president, plans to meet with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to press this issue with the central government.
The political landscape in India is witnessing a push for cultural recognition as the JD(U), an ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, demands the classical language status for Maithili. Despite recent recognitions of other languages, Maithili remains left out, fueling political discourse and advocacy.
Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha is at the forefront of this demand. He plans to meet Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasizing that conservation and promotion of Maithili have been his priorities since 2018. Jha's efforts previously led to an expert committee's 11 recommendations, highlighting Maithili's 1300-year history.
Confidence runs high within the JD(U) ranks, with Jha expressing faith in the NDA government's commitment at both state and central levels. Historical measures, including those by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, have cemented Maithili's cultural importance. Yet, its elevation to classical status remains pending.
