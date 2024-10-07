Left Menu

The Push for Maithili: A Fight for Classical Language Status

The JD(U) is advocating for Maithili to attain classical language status. Despite Maithili's rich history and literature, it hasn't been granted this recognition. Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U) national president, plans to meet with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to press this issue with the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:45 IST
The Push for Maithili: A Fight for Classical Language Status
Dharmendra Pradhan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in India is witnessing a push for cultural recognition as the JD(U), an ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, demands the classical language status for Maithili. Despite recent recognitions of other languages, Maithili remains left out, fueling political discourse and advocacy.

Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha is at the forefront of this demand. He plans to meet Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasizing that conservation and promotion of Maithili have been his priorities since 2018. Jha's efforts previously led to an expert committee's 11 recommendations, highlighting Maithili's 1300-year history.

Confidence runs high within the JD(U) ranks, with Jha expressing faith in the NDA government's commitment at both state and central levels. Historical measures, including those by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, have cemented Maithili's cultural importance. Yet, its elevation to classical status remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024