Exploring Dalit Kitchens: Rahul Gandhi's Culinary Journey
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, emphasizes the need to protect the Constitution to ensure Bahujans' rights. He shares his experience cooking a traditional meal in a Dalit household and highlights the significance of Dalit cuisine, advocating for awareness and documentation of this cultural aspect.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the Constitution, which secures the rights of Bahujans. He believes true societal inclusion and equality are achievable only when every Indian embraces the spirit of brotherhood.
In a recent social media update, Gandhi shared a video featuring his visit to a Dalit household in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. During his stay, he engaged with the family, assisting in cooking traditional Dalit dishes, including 'chane ke saag ki sabzi', 'harbharyachi bhaji', and 'tuvar dal' with brinjal.
Gandhi highlighted the social and political relevance of Dalit cuisine, drawing insights from the family's experiences and the lack of awareness about such cultural aspects. He also referenced Shahu Patole's book 'Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada' as a crucial documentation of this culinary heritage.
