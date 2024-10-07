Left Menu

Exploring Dalit Kitchens: Rahul Gandhi's Culinary Journey

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, emphasizes the need to protect the Constitution to ensure Bahujans' rights. He shares his experience cooking a traditional meal in a Dalit household and highlights the significance of Dalit cuisine, advocating for awareness and documentation of this cultural aspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:54 IST
Exploring Dalit Kitchens: Rahul Gandhi's Culinary Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the Constitution, which secures the rights of Bahujans. He believes true societal inclusion and equality are achievable only when every Indian embraces the spirit of brotherhood.

In a recent social media update, Gandhi shared a video featuring his visit to a Dalit household in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. During his stay, he engaged with the family, assisting in cooking traditional Dalit dishes, including 'chane ke saag ki sabzi', 'harbharyachi bhaji', and 'tuvar dal' with brinjal.

Gandhi highlighted the social and political relevance of Dalit cuisine, drawing insights from the family's experiences and the lack of awareness about such cultural aspects. He also referenced Shahu Patole's book 'Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada' as a crucial documentation of this culinary heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024