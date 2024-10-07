Exploring Dalit Kitchens: Rahul Gandhi's Culinary Journey

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the Constitution, which secures the rights of Bahujans. He believes true societal inclusion and equality are achievable only when every Indian embraces the spirit of brotherhood.

In a recent social media update, Gandhi shared a video featuring his visit to a Dalit household in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. During his stay, he engaged with the family, assisting in cooking traditional Dalit dishes, including 'chane ke saag ki sabzi', 'harbharyachi bhaji', and 'tuvar dal' with brinjal.

Gandhi highlighted the social and political relevance of Dalit cuisine, drawing insights from the family's experiences and the lack of awareness about such cultural aspects. He also referenced Shahu Patole's book 'Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada' as a crucial documentation of this culinary heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)