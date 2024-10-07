Volleying Humanity: Dr. Ary S. Graça Receives KISS Humanitarian Award

Dr. Ary S. Graça, renowned President of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), was awarded the esteemed KISS Humanitarian Award 2020 on October 4, 2024. This honor, bestowing recognition for his remarkable global contribution to volleyball, was presented by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar, India.

The award was formally presented by the Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. Initially announced in 2020, Dr. Graça was unable to accept the award previously due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Dr. Graça shared his continuing passion for fostering peace and harmony through volleyball, emphasizing the significance of empowerment and teamwork. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, celebrated Dr. Graça's achievements in humanitarian and social fields during the award ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)