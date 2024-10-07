Left Menu

Volleying Humanity: Dr. Ary S. Graça Receives KISS Humanitarian Award

Dr. Ary S. Graça, President of the International Volleyball Federation, received the KISS Humanitarian Award for his global promotion of volleyball. Presented by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in India, the award honors individuals for exceptional humanitarian service. Dr. Graça aims to spread peace through the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:36 IST
Volleying Humanity: Dr. Ary S. Graça Receives KISS Humanitarian Award
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Ary S. Graça, renowned President of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), was awarded the esteemed KISS Humanitarian Award 2020 on October 4, 2024. This honor, bestowing recognition for his remarkable global contribution to volleyball, was presented by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar, India.

The award was formally presented by the Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. Initially announced in 2020, Dr. Graça was unable to accept the award previously due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Dr. Graça shared his continuing passion for fostering peace and harmony through volleyball, emphasizing the significance of empowerment and teamwork. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, celebrated Dr. Graça's achievements in humanitarian and social fields during the award ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024