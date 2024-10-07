Left Menu

Kaza's High-Altitude Transformation: A Colorful New Horizon

AkzoNobel India's 'Let’s Colour' initiative transformed three remote villages in Himachal Pradesh, India, using 10,500 liters of paint. This project, enhancing both aesthetics and durability against harsh winters, involved more than 100 homes, schools, and monasteries. The initiative celebrates local culture while fostering tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaza | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:54 IST
In a significant endeavor, AkzoNobel India has completed a 'Let's Colour' initiative across three remote villages in Himachal Pradesh, marking an impressive transformation in the Spiti Valley. This project has utilized over 10,500 liters of Dulux Weathershield paint to enhance the durability and aesthetic appeal of structures at one of the highest altitudes accessible by motor vehicle.

Inaugurated by Mr. Rahul Jain, ADC of Kaza, this initiative has involved local lamas and over 100 residents from Komic, Hikkim, and Langza, reaching its climax at a ceremony amidst prayers and local traditions. The region, known for extreme winters, now boasts a vibrant and weather-resistant landscape, bolstered by soulful hues rooted in Buddhist customs.

The project covers an extensive array of 300,000 sq. feet, including residences, schools, monasteries, and critical cultural edifices like the 14th-century Tangyud monastery. By incorporating community involvement and art interventions, AkzoNobel champions sustainable cultural preservation and regional tourism, underlining the immense influence of color in community revitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

