Kiku Sharda Joins Sheth Brothers: A Comedic Twist to Ayurvedic Wellness
Sheth Brothers, a leader in ayurvedic digestive solutions, partners with comedian Kiku Sharda as the brand ambassador for Kayam Churna. The collaboration aims to enhance brand connectivity across global markets. Highlighting digestive health importance, the ad campaign uses humor to promote the efficacy of Kayam Churna.
- Country:
- India
Sheth Brothers, a distinguished name in the ayurvedic health industry, has appointed renowned comedian Kiku Sharda as the brand ambassador for Kayam Churna, a leading product in digestive wellness.
The partnership aims to reinforce the brand's presence, using Sharda's comedic flair to emphasize the importance of digestive health in a refreshing campaign. With natural ingredients, Kayam Churna provides effective relief from constipation, making it a household name for millions.
The upcoming ad film, featuring the beloved comedian, promises to add a dose of humor while highlighting the product's ease of use and effectiveness. This collaboration signals a new chapter for Sheth Brothers as they target broader national and international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian diaspora has always been the country's strongest brand ambassadors, PM Narendra Modi says at community event in New York.
Campus Activewear Appoints Bollywood Star Vicky Kaushal as Brand Ambassador
Forever New Welcomes Bollywood Star Triptii Dimri as Global Brand Ambassador
Vicky Kaushal Joins Reid & Taylor as New Brand Ambassador
Milind Soman Energizes JBG Kolkata World 10K as Brand Ambassador