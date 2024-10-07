Left Menu

Kiku Sharda Joins Sheth Brothers: A Comedic Twist to Ayurvedic Wellness

Sheth Brothers, a leader in ayurvedic digestive solutions, partners with comedian Kiku Sharda as the brand ambassador for Kayam Churna. The collaboration aims to enhance brand connectivity across global markets. Highlighting digestive health importance, the ad campaign uses humor to promote the efficacy of Kayam Churna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:57 IST
Sheth Brothers, a distinguished name in the ayurvedic health industry, has appointed renowned comedian Kiku Sharda as the brand ambassador for Kayam Churna, a leading product in digestive wellness.

The partnership aims to reinforce the brand's presence, using Sharda's comedic flair to emphasize the importance of digestive health in a refreshing campaign. With natural ingredients, Kayam Churna provides effective relief from constipation, making it a household name for millions.

The upcoming ad film, featuring the beloved comedian, promises to add a dose of humor while highlighting the product's ease of use and effectiveness. This collaboration signals a new chapter for Sheth Brothers as they target broader national and international markets.

