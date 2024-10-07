Kiku Sharda Joins Sheth Brothers: A Comedic Twist to Ayurvedic Wellness

Sheth Brothers, a distinguished name in the ayurvedic health industry, has appointed renowned comedian Kiku Sharda as the brand ambassador for Kayam Churna, a leading product in digestive wellness.

The partnership aims to reinforce the brand's presence, using Sharda's comedic flair to emphasize the importance of digestive health in a refreshing campaign. With natural ingredients, Kayam Churna provides effective relief from constipation, making it a household name for millions.

The upcoming ad film, featuring the beloved comedian, promises to add a dose of humor while highlighting the product's ease of use and effectiveness. This collaboration signals a new chapter for Sheth Brothers as they target broader national and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)