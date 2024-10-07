Left Menu

Garba Glory: Purva Mantri's Musical Journey with PM Modi's Blessing

Singer Purva Mantri gained significant attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her Garba song, penned by himself, during Navratri. The Mumbai-based artist recorded the track 'Aavati Kalay' and its video within 24 hours. This major project underscores her musical journey and dedication to her craft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:26 IST
Garba Glory: Purva Mantri's Musical Journey with PM Modi's Blessing
Purva Mantri
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Purva Mantri received a wave of recognition after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted her Garba song, which he wrote, during Navratri celebrations. The Mumbai singer expressed her gratitude and honor at being part of the project.

Mantri recorded the song 'Aavati Kalay', a tribute to Goddess Durga, and produced its music video within a day. The Prime Minister's unexpected endorsement, shared on the platform X, brought her joy and tears of gratitude.

Born in Ratlam and with roots in classical and folk music, Mantri's journey has been one of dedication. Her parents celebrated her success, a reaffirming moment in her career since she decided to pursue music full-time in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024