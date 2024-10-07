Garba Glory: Purva Mantri's Musical Journey with PM Modi's Blessing

Singer Purva Mantri received a wave of recognition after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted her Garba song, which he wrote, during Navratri celebrations. The Mumbai singer expressed her gratitude and honor at being part of the project.

Mantri recorded the song 'Aavati Kalay', a tribute to Goddess Durga, and produced its music video within a day. The Prime Minister's unexpected endorsement, shared on the platform X, brought her joy and tears of gratitude.

Born in Ratlam and with roots in classical and folk music, Mantri's journey has been one of dedication. Her parents celebrated her success, a reaffirming moment in her career since she decided to pursue music full-time in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)