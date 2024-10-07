Garba Glory: Purva Mantri's Musical Journey with PM Modi's Blessing
Singer Purva Mantri gained significant attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her Garba song, penned by himself, during Navratri. The Mumbai-based artist recorded the track 'Aavati Kalay' and its video within 24 hours. This major project underscores her musical journey and dedication to her craft.
Singer Purva Mantri received a wave of recognition after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted her Garba song, which he wrote, during Navratri celebrations. The Mumbai singer expressed her gratitude and honor at being part of the project.
Mantri recorded the song 'Aavati Kalay', a tribute to Goddess Durga, and produced its music video within a day. The Prime Minister's unexpected endorsement, shared on the platform X, brought her joy and tears of gratitude.
Born in Ratlam and with roots in classical and folk music, Mantri's journey has been one of dedication. Her parents celebrated her success, a reaffirming moment in her career since she decided to pursue music full-time in 2016.
