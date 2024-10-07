Left Menu

Khosla Ka Ghosla Celebrates 18 Years with Exciting Sequel Plans

Beloved by cinephiles, 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' marks its 18th anniversary with talks of a sequel. The original cast recalls the film's impact, as excitement builds for its re-release. Producer Savita Raj hints at a sequel, promising fans a reunion with the cherished Khosla family.

Updated: 07-10-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:25 IST
Khosla Ka Ghosla team (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Eighteen years after its release, 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' continues to hold a special place in the hearts of cinephiles. A promising sequel could soon expand the beloved Khosla family, according to producer Savita Raj.

In a recent interview with ANI, Savita Raj revealed plans for 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2', saying, "We all are coming together soon in part 2," much to the excitement of the team. Actor Ranvir Shorey responded enthusiastically, describing it as the "best news of the day."

On October 18, the 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' team gathered to reminisce and celebrate the film's cult status. Anupam Kher reflected on the lifelong bonds formed on set and the iconic dialogues remembered by fans. Fellow actors Parvinn Dabass and Tara Sharma shared similar sentiments, describing the film as 'iconic' and anticipating its re-release will introduce it to a new generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

