Similipal Tiger Reserve Reopens: A Tourist's Paradise in Odisha
Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district is set to welcome tourists again from October 10. The park, closed since June 12 due to monsoon, will allow a maximum of 60 vehicles per day. Visitors must hire a guide, and exit by 6 pm is mandatory.
Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district is gearing up to welcome tourists once again, starting October 10. This reopening follows a closure that began on June 12 due to the monsoon season.
According to an official notification from STR Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni, only 60 vehicles with a minimum ground clearance of 180 mm will be permitted entry each day.
Tourists can enter via the Kaliani entry point in Jashipur between 6 am and 12 pm, and the Pithabata entry point in Baripada from 11 am to 1 pm. A guide per vehicle is mandatory, and departures through the Kalikaprasad check gate are required by 6 pm. In case of a mechanical issue, a fee of Rs 4,000 applies for vehicle assistance.
