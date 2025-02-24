Left Menu

Human-Wildlife Conflict in Kannur: A Community in Crisis

Tensions erupted in Kannur's Aralam area after a tribal couple was killed by a wild elephant. Locals demanded political presence before allowing funeral proceedings. Assurances were given for safety measures, including a barrier against elephant incursions. The tragedy has sparked broader discussions on wildlife conflict mitigation.

Updated: 24-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:04 IST
Human-Wildlife Conflict in Kannur: A Community in Crisis
Tensions reached a boiling point in the Aralam area of Kannur district following the tragic death of a tribal couple, Velli and Leela, who were killed by a wild elephant. The incident occurred on Sunday at Aralam Farm while the couple was collecting cashew nuts.

Residents blocked the ambulance carrying the couple's bodies, demanding the presence of Forest Minister A K Saseendran. Political leaders, including MPs and MLAs, attempted to pacify the protestors without success. It was only after the Minister's assurances of constructing a protective wall and addressing the wildlife threat that the funeral proceeded.

A compensation of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for the family. The tragic event has prompted a larger discussion on human-wildlife conflict, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convening a high-level meeting to address the issue on February 27 in Thiruvananthapuram.

