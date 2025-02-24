Human-Wildlife Conflict in Kannur: A Community in Crisis
Tensions erupted in Kannur's Aralam area after a tribal couple was killed by a wild elephant. Locals demanded political presence before allowing funeral proceedings. Assurances were given for safety measures, including a barrier against elephant incursions. The tragedy has sparked broader discussions on wildlife conflict mitigation.
- Country:
- India
Tensions reached a boiling point in the Aralam area of Kannur district following the tragic death of a tribal couple, Velli and Leela, who were killed by a wild elephant. The incident occurred on Sunday at Aralam Farm while the couple was collecting cashew nuts.
Residents blocked the ambulance carrying the couple's bodies, demanding the presence of Forest Minister A K Saseendran. Political leaders, including MPs and MLAs, attempted to pacify the protestors without success. It was only after the Minister's assurances of constructing a protective wall and addressing the wildlife threat that the funeral proceeded.
A compensation of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for the family. The tragic event has prompted a larger discussion on human-wildlife conflict, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convening a high-level meeting to address the issue on February 27 in Thiruvananthapuram.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence
Trump Escalates Trade Tensions with New Tariffs
Tariffs Tension: Markets Bristle Under Trump's Trade War Threats
Nicaragua's Clash with the Vatican: Tensions Rise Amidst Harsh Accusations
Ecuador at a Crossroads: Political Tensions and Crime Define 2024 Election