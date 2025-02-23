Left Menu

Exotic Wildlife Smuggling Bust at Delhi Airport

Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport seized exotic wildlife from three passengers arriving from Bangkok. The confiscated species included various snakes, lizards, millipedes, and spiders. This action underscores the Customs department's ongoing efforts to combat wildlife trafficking and preserve biodiversity.

In a significant operation against wildlife trafficking, the Customs department at Delhi's IGI Airport intercepted a sizable haul of exotic animals on Sunday. The confiscation involved three passengers arriving from Bangkok, carrying an array of reptiles and other species.

The seized wildlife included five corn snakes, eight milk snakes, nine ball pythons, alongside a variety of lizards such as four bearded dragons and four crested gecko lizards. Additionally, officials confiscated 11 Cameroon dwarf gecko lizards, one gecko lizard, 14 millipedes, and 11 spiders.

The operation, prompted by specific intelligence, culminated in the interception of the passengers and recovery of the wildlife from their luggage. Both the animals and the passengers were handed over to the concerned authorities for further examination. Delhi Customs emphasized their commitment to halt wildlife smuggling and bolster biodiversity protection in a statement on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

