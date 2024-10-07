Left Menu

Tragic Overcrowding at Tamil Nadu Airshow

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed regret over the deaths during the October 6 IAF airshow, which drew a crowd exceeding expectations. Despite arrangements, five deaths due to heat were reported. Stalin assured better planning for future events and compensation for affected families.

Updated: 07-10-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:20 IST
Tragic Overcrowding at Tamil Nadu Airshow
The highly anticipated Indian Air Force airshow in Tamil Nadu drew unanticipated crowds, leading to significant logistical challenges and tragic outcomes. More than 15 lakh people turned up, surpassing the government's initial estimate, resulting in five heat-related fatalities.

Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed his condolences and promised better arrangements for future events. He announced a compensation plan for the bereaved families and acknowledged the efforts by the police, fire, and health departments during the event.

The Health Minister detailed extensive preparations, including the deployment of over 4,000 beds and 1,000 doctors. Despite warnings against the sun's intensity, crowds faced difficulties, prompting promises for improved planning and execution in subsequent public gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

