Controversial Dance Sparks Outrage at Ramleela Event

An organiser and a dancer have been booked by police for their roles in an alleged 'obscene dance' performed during a public Ramleela program, officials confirmed on Monday.

The incident occurred at an ongoing Ramleela programme in Ading town under the Govardhan police jurisdiction, with videos surfacing on social media platforms, authorities said.

The FIR, filed under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, names Munish Swarup, the local event organiser, and Rinku, a dancer from Jamnavata, as accused. Concerns were raised after Rinku reportedly performed a cabaret-style dance while a 'Lord Ram' portrayal took place, according to Police Circle Officer Alok Singh.

Following a preliminary investigation, the FIR was lodged on Monday afternoon. Govardhan SDM Neelam Srivastava noted that the police were compelled to act after a video of the incident was widely distributed on social media, resulting in specific orders for an FIR to be filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)