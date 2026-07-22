Oil Tankers Reroute Amid Escalating Red Sea Tensions

On Tuesday, three oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to China and India made abrupt U-turns in the Red Sea, opting for the Suez Canal route instead of navigating near Yemen. This decision came in response to an alert from Yemen's Houthi militia, which is aligned with Iran. The redirection of the vessels—the Xin Long Yang, Rodos, and Amazon—signals potential disruption in a critical shipping lane, exacerbating the existing strain on global energy markets following the Strait of Hormuz closure.

The Houthi group announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, escalating tensions in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran. The militia cautioned shipping companies against loading or discharging cargoes at Saudi ports, underlining the risk of being targeted. The Red Sea's Bab el-Mandeb Strait remains under Houthi control, further complicating the region’s maritime dynamics.

War risk insurance prices surged as Saudi ports' risk profiles were re-evaluated. Maritime security firm Ambrey recommended heightened security measures for vessels approaching Saudi Arabian ports. The tanker Xin Long Yang, having just loaded 2 million barrels of Saudi crude, made a strategic decision to reroute towards the Suez Canal, a move mirrored by the smaller Rodos and Suezmax tanker Amazon, reshaping oil transport routes amid rising security concerns.