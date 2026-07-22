House Passes Stopgap to Prevent Shutdown

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives took a significant step on Tuesday to avert a potential government shutdown by passing a short-term funding measure. This stopgap will ensure federal agencies are funded through December 4, ahead of the crucial November midterm elections.

The bill now moves to the Senate, where Republican leaders are negotiating their version of a short-term funding solution with Democratic counterparts. These discussions are crucial as both parties aim to mitigate any government operational halt.

The urgency stems from the fact that without congressional intervention, funding for most federal agency programs will cease at midnight on September 30, marking the closure of the current fiscal year.