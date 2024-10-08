Farewell to a Gospel Legend: Cissy Houston's Legacy

Cissy Houston, a Grammy-winning gospel singer and the mother of the late Whitney Houston, passed away on Monday at her New Jersey residence at the age of 91.

The announcement came through a heartfelt Instagram post by her daughter-in-law, Pat Houston, who referred to Cissy as a 'beloved Queen' and urged followers to keep the Houston family in their prayers.

Born as Emily Drinkard in Newark, New Jersey, Cissy began her musical voyage with the gospel group the Drinkard Four before joining the R&B ensemble the Sweet Inspirations. Her impactful career included collaborations with music icons like Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley, showcasing her ability to transcend racial and gender boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)