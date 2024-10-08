Left Menu

Farewell to a Gospel Legend: Cissy Houston's Legacy

Cissy Houston, the Grammy-winning gospel singer and mother of Whitney Houston, passed away at 91. Celebrated for her contributions to music, Cissy's career spanned decades as she sang backup for legendary artists and broke racial and gender barriers. Her legacy continues to inspire generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 04:22 IST
Cissy Houston, a Grammy-winning gospel singer and the mother of the late Whitney Houston, passed away on Monday at her New Jersey residence at the age of 91.

The announcement came through a heartfelt Instagram post by her daughter-in-law, Pat Houston, who referred to Cissy as a 'beloved Queen' and urged followers to keep the Houston family in their prayers.

Born as Emily Drinkard in Newark, New Jersey, Cissy began her musical voyage with the gospel group the Drinkard Four before joining the R&B ensemble the Sweet Inspirations. Her impactful career included collaborations with music icons like Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley, showcasing her ability to transcend racial and gender boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

