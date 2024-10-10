Left Menu

Ratan Tata: A Legacy of Humility and Excellence

Former Coal India Chairman RN Sharma shares his experiences with Ratan Tata, highlighting Tata's humility, dedication, and visionary leadership. Sharma reflects on their decades-long friendship, recalling how Tata's ideology fostered a culture of excellence and innovation within the Tata Group. Tata's legacy remains a beacon for many.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-10-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:30 IST
Ratan Tata's enduring influence on the Tata Group and its employees is reflected in the heartfelt accounts of those who worked closely with him. Former Coal India Chairman RN Sharma, in an exclusive interview, described Tata as a paragon of integrity and humility, recalling their initial meeting in the late 1960s.

Sharma, who served in key roles within the Tata conglomerate, emphasized the deep bond he formed with Tata during his tenure. He recounted their many conversations, shared visions, and the values that bound them together in a friendship that spanned decades.

As colleagues and friends pay homage to Tata's leadership style, they highlight his pivotal role in shaping the Tata Group's identity as a global leader. Tata's principles of aiming high and fostering innovation continue to inspire countless individuals within the organization, even after his passing.

