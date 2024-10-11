Honoring Ratan Tata: A Legacy Beyond Borders

Ratan Tata, the iconic businessman and former Tata Group chairman, was laid to rest in India with full state honours on Thursday. His passing at 86 has left a profound impact, particularly noted by figures in South Africa who highlighted his pivotal role in international business relations.

Internationally acclaimed South African filmmaker Anant Singh remarked on Tata's remarkable legacy that continues to inspire the global business community. "Ratan Tata was a visionary who led the charge in India's economic journey towards globalisation," Singh stated, recalling Tata's influence and kindness.

Actress Tarina Patel shared heartfelt memories of Tata, describing him as a mentor and guiding light in her life. She praised his business acumen and philanthropic spirit that transcended borders, emphasizing his dedication to fostering global peace and harmony.

