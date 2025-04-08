Left Menu

EU Concedes on Tariffs: U.S. Bourbon Spared Amid Trade Tensions

The European Commission adjusted its plan to counter U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum by removing U.S. bourbon from its targeted list. Initially set to impose duties on $28.4 billion worth of U.S. imports, the EU scaled back in response to U.S. threats on European alcoholic exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 02:37 IST
EU Concedes on Tariffs: U.S. Bourbon Spared Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has relented under pressure from EU countries, scaling back its retaliatory measures against U.S. tariffs initiated by President Donald Trump. Notably, the commission has decided to exclude U.S. bourbon from its list of targeted goods, showcasing a significant shift in strategy.

Initially, the European Commission intended to levy additional duties on up to 26 billion euros ($28.4 billion) of U.S. imports. This move was a retaliatory step against the U.S.'s 25% tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Following Trump's reinstatement of the tariffs, the EU had planned a vote on these measures.

With new tariffs on U.S. goods now being reconsidered, the plan emphasizes that the EU's reaction targets a revised list of goods. After Monday's proposal changes, dairy products, spirits, and wines were removed. However, products like poultry, cereals, and glassware remain on the list with tariffs to be imposed soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025