EU Concedes on Tariffs: U.S. Bourbon Spared Amid Trade Tensions

The European Commission has relented under pressure from EU countries, scaling back its retaliatory measures against U.S. tariffs initiated by President Donald Trump. Notably, the commission has decided to exclude U.S. bourbon from its list of targeted goods, showcasing a significant shift in strategy.

Initially, the European Commission intended to levy additional duties on up to 26 billion euros ($28.4 billion) of U.S. imports. This move was a retaliatory step against the U.S.'s 25% tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Following Trump's reinstatement of the tariffs, the EU had planned a vote on these measures.

With new tariffs on U.S. goods now being reconsidered, the plan emphasizes that the EU's reaction targets a revised list of goods. After Monday's proposal changes, dairy products, spirits, and wines were removed. However, products like poultry, cereals, and glassware remain on the list with tariffs to be imposed soon.

