Netanyahu Targets U.S. Trade Surplus Amid Trump Tariff Turmoil
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. President Trump to discuss eliminating Israel's trade surplus and address U.S. tariffs. The meeting also covered the Gaza conflict and hostages. Trump's tariff policy impacts Israeli exports, with both leaders exploring economic and diplomatic resolutions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Monday to eliminate Israel's trade surplus with the United States in a strategic move likely to draw global attention, especially amid President Donald Trump's tariff policies that are impacting global markets.
Netanyahu's visit marks the first foreign leadership meeting since Trump's tariff announcement, which wreaked havoc on financial markets, prompting concerns of an economic downturn. Last year, the U.S. faced a $7.4 billion goods trade deficit with Israel, its closest ally.
In response to the new 17% tariff on Israeli goods by the U.S., discussions between Trump and Netanyahu indicate a potential shift in economic policy. Meanwhile, the focus also shifted to Gaza issues and ongoing tensions with Iran, with Trump hinting at possible direct talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
