Breaking Age Barriers: South Korean Grandmother Models Her Way to Success
South Korean grandmother, Choi Soon-hwa, achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a model at 81, breaking age barriers as the oldest contestant in Miss Universe Korea after age restrictions were lifted. Initially setting aside her ambitions for family responsibilities, her modeling career launched unexpectedly at 72, inspiring both peers and future generations.
In a bold display of determination, 81-year-old Choi Soon-hwa, a South Korean grandmother, shattered age stereotypes by becoming the oldest contestant in the Miss Universe Korea competition. The pageant recently eliminated age restrictions, previously capped at 28, allowing Choi to compete with her youthful peers.
Though she didn't clinch the crown, Choi reached the finals, earning the 'Best Dressed Award'. Her journey to the runway began much later in life, having set aside her modeling dreams in her youth to meet financial and familial obligations. Her career pivot came at 72 when a hospital patient suggested she pursue senior modeling, sparking a new chapter in her life.
Choi's success has not only made headlines but also inspired others, including fellow senior model Yun Mi-young, 59, who admired Choi's resilience and poise. Choi hopes her achievements encourage other seniors to follow their dreams, proving that age is just a number in the pursuit of passion.
