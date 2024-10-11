Left Menu

Crafting Culture: Miniature Sculptures Celebrate Ganjam’s Shakti Shrines

A young artist, Dilip Kumar Moharana, has created intricate wooden models of goddesses from 18 Shakti shrines in Ganjam, Odisha. Using 'gambhari' and teak wood, each miniature is mounted on a wooden map. This project aims to raise awareness about the religious significance of these shrines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:35 IST
Crafting Culture: Miniature Sculptures Celebrate Ganjam’s Shakti Shrines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dilip Kumar Moharana, a 22-year-old artist, has uniquely celebrated the Navaratri festival by crafting miniature wooden models representing goddesses from 18 key Shakti shrines across Ganjam district, Odisha.

He meticulously carved the deities' faces and a district map, using 'gambhari' and teak wood. The intricacies of these half-inch figures highlight his dedication to capturing local culture through art.

Designed over ten days, Moharana's miniatures showcase temple models such as Tara Tarini and Maa Budhi Thakurani, aiming to educate the public on these revered sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024