Crafting Culture: Miniature Sculptures Celebrate Ganjam’s Shakti Shrines
A young artist, Dilip Kumar Moharana, has created intricate wooden models of goddesses from 18 Shakti shrines in Ganjam, Odisha. Using 'gambhari' and teak wood, each miniature is mounted on a wooden map. This project aims to raise awareness about the religious significance of these shrines.
Dilip Kumar Moharana, a 22-year-old artist, has uniquely celebrated the Navaratri festival by crafting miniature wooden models representing goddesses from 18 key Shakti shrines across Ganjam district, Odisha.
He meticulously carved the deities' faces and a district map, using 'gambhari' and teak wood. The intricacies of these half-inch figures highlight his dedication to capturing local culture through art.
Designed over ten days, Moharana's miniatures showcase temple models such as Tara Tarini and Maa Budhi Thakurani, aiming to educate the public on these revered sites.
