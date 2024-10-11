Crafting Culture: Miniature Sculptures Celebrate Ganjam’s Shakti Shrines

Dilip Kumar Moharana, a 22-year-old artist, has uniquely celebrated the Navaratri festival by crafting miniature wooden models representing goddesses from 18 key Shakti shrines across Ganjam district, Odisha.

He meticulously carved the deities' faces and a district map, using 'gambhari' and teak wood. The intricacies of these half-inch figures highlight his dedication to capturing local culture through art.

Designed over ten days, Moharana's miniatures showcase temple models such as Tara Tarini and Maa Budhi Thakurani, aiming to educate the public on these revered sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)