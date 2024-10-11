Durga Puja Brings Fervor and Unity in Nagaland

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja was celebrated with enthusiasm across Nagaland, a state with a majority Christian population. The streets were lively with people adorned in traditional dress, visiting over 60 grand marquees set up for the occasion.

Prominent figures such as Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended their heartfelt greetings to the people. Governor Ganesan visited several Puja pandals in the capital city, Kohima, and offered prayers to Goddess Durga.

As part of the festivities, numerous events and competitions were organized by different Durga Puja committees. The celebrations will reach their peak on Sunday with the observance of Vijaya Dashami, marked by the ritual immersion of Durga idols.

(With inputs from agencies.)