Durga Puja Brings Fervor and Unity in Nagaland

Durga Puja was joyously celebrated in Nagaland, involving over 60 vibrant marquees. Governed predominantly by Christians, Nagaland witnessed widespread participation in the Hindu festivities. Key figures like Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended their greetings. The celebrations will conclude with Vijaya Dashami on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Hindu festival of Durga Puja was celebrated with enthusiasm across Nagaland, a state with a majority Christian population. The streets were lively with people adorned in traditional dress, visiting over 60 grand marquees set up for the occasion.

Prominent figures such as Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio extended their heartfelt greetings to the people. Governor Ganesan visited several Puja pandals in the capital city, Kohima, and offered prayers to Goddess Durga.

As part of the festivities, numerous events and competitions were organized by different Durga Puja committees. The celebrations will reach their peak on Sunday with the observance of Vijaya Dashami, marked by the ritual immersion of Durga idols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

