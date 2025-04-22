Tragic Encounter: Leopard and Bison Electrocuted in Chhattisgarh Poaching Trap

In a heartbreaking incident, both a leopard and a bison have succumbed to electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district. The tragedy unfolded after they came into contact with an electric wire laid by poachers targeting smaller wildlife in the area, according to forest officials.

Discovered near Khallari village under the Bagbahra forest range on Monday, the carcasses belonged to animals estimated to be around five to six years old. The site is located approximately 80 kilometers from Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur. Forest officers, led by Divisional Forest Officer Pankaj Rajput, promptly commenced the post-mortem process.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the bison may have been electrocuted first, and the leopard, drawn by the smell, followed. Authorities are actively interrogating suspects as they attempt to unravel this poaching operation's details.

(With inputs from agencies.)