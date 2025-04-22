Tripura CM Saha Drives Educational and Cultural Initiatives in New Infrastructure Push

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Tuesday, inaugurated the newly built Higher Secondary School in Amtali, further underlining the state government's commitment to comprehensive educational enhancement. The event saw vibrant participation from students, educators, and local inhabitants, showcasing the community's support.

During his address, CM Saha reiterated the administration's focus on educational excellence, stressing that education is the pillar of a robust society. He highlighted ongoing improvements in educational facilities, emphasizing modern infrastructure, teacher development, and digital advancements for holistic student growth.

In a continued drive for educational upliftment, CM Saha also virtually opened new buildings at several schools across Tripura, including Henry Derozio Academy and Gandhigram Higher Secondary School among others. Concurrently, he inaugurated the 'Garia and Borsho Boron Utsav' 2025 in Agartala, celebrating the region's rich cultural legacy over two days with traditional performances and festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)