Left Menu

Sikyong Penpa Tsering Visits Kamrao: A Step Towards Tibetan Unity and Sustainability

Tibetan Government in Exile President, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, visited Kamrao settlement in Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing sustainability and unity among Tibetans. He highlighted concerns about declining populations and reinforced the importance of resolving the Tibet-China conflict through negotiation. Initiatives like housing support aim to revitalize exiled communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:59 IST
Sikyong Penpa Tsering Visits Kamrao: A Step Towards Tibetan Unity and Sustainability
Sikyong Penpa Tsering visits Kamrao settlement, emphasising Tibet-China conflict resolution (Photo/@CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The President of the Tibetan Government in Exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, received a warm welcome at the Kamrao Tibetan settlement in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The community members, led by the Tibetan Settlement Officer, cordially received him, as reported by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA). Tsering's visit commenced with tours of key local institutions, including the Ga Kye Gu Monastery, the Local Tibetan Assembly auditorium, the Tibetan Primary Health Centre, and the Himalayan Tibetan Public School.

During his visit, Sikyong emphasized the necessity for the Central Tibetan Administration to maintain sustainability in the ongoing Tibetan struggle. He stressed the need for a robust connection between the Tibetan people and their administration. Concerns were raised over dwindling populations in Tibetan settlements, leading to decreased enrollments in schools and monasteries. To counteract these trends, the 16th Kashag has initiated housing and land support for approximately 1,800 Tibetans newly arrived in exile, aiming to rejuvenate the community.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering reiterated the ultimate goal of resolving the Tibet-China conflict through negotiation, adhering to the Middle Way Approach while recognizing Tibet's historical status as an independent nation. He called for unity among Tibetans, despite differing views on Rangzen and Uma. Additionally, Tsering highlighted the Resolve Tibet Act and the United States' ongoing support, emphasizing that the Tibet-China conflict remains an unresolved international issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025