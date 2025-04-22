Sikyong Penpa Tsering Visits Kamrao: A Step Towards Tibetan Unity and Sustainability

The President of the Tibetan Government in Exile, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, received a warm welcome at the Kamrao Tibetan settlement in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The community members, led by the Tibetan Settlement Officer, cordially received him, as reported by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA). Tsering's visit commenced with tours of key local institutions, including the Ga Kye Gu Monastery, the Local Tibetan Assembly auditorium, the Tibetan Primary Health Centre, and the Himalayan Tibetan Public School.

During his visit, Sikyong emphasized the necessity for the Central Tibetan Administration to maintain sustainability in the ongoing Tibetan struggle. He stressed the need for a robust connection between the Tibetan people and their administration. Concerns were raised over dwindling populations in Tibetan settlements, leading to decreased enrollments in schools and monasteries. To counteract these trends, the 16th Kashag has initiated housing and land support for approximately 1,800 Tibetans newly arrived in exile, aiming to rejuvenate the community.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering reiterated the ultimate goal of resolving the Tibet-China conflict through negotiation, adhering to the Middle Way Approach while recognizing Tibet's historical status as an independent nation. He called for unity among Tibetans, despite differing views on Rangzen and Uma. Additionally, Tsering highlighted the Resolve Tibet Act and the United States' ongoing support, emphasizing that the Tibet-China conflict remains an unresolved international issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)