Mandatory Kannada Flag Hoisting on Rajyotsava

Karnataka's Deputy CM, D K Shivakumar, has mandated the hoisting of the Kannada flag at all educational institutions, businesses, and industries in Bengaluru on November 1, Karnataka's formation day. This initiative aims to instill regional pride among locals and newcomers. Non-compliance may lead to potential legal action. Celebrations should also include cultural events at schools and colleges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, has declared that it is compulsory for the Kannada flag to be displayed at all educational institutions, businesses, and factories in Bengaluru on November 1, marking the state's formation day.

Highlighting the significance of regional pride, Shivakumar emphasized the need for non-native residents, who make up about 50% of Bengaluru's population, to prioritize learning Kannada.

While legal action is warned against those forcing institutions to comply, schools and colleges are encouraged to host cultural events alongside the flag hoisting to enrich the day's celebrations.

