Mandatory Kannada Flag Hoisting on Rajyotsava

The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, has declared that it is compulsory for the Kannada flag to be displayed at all educational institutions, businesses, and factories in Bengaluru on November 1, marking the state's formation day.

Highlighting the significance of regional pride, Shivakumar emphasized the need for non-native residents, who make up about 50% of Bengaluru's population, to prioritize learning Kannada.

While legal action is warned against those forcing institutions to comply, schools and colleges are encouraged to host cultural events alongside the flag hoisting to enrich the day's celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)