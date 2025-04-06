Left Menu

South Korea's 'Imperial Presidency' Faces Potential Constitutional Revisions

South Korea's parliament speaker Woo Won-shik calls for constitutional revisions after President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment for declaring martial law. A new proposal suggests a national referendum concurrent with an upcoming presidential election. Public sentiment supports reforming the presidential system to prevent future conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 12:00 IST
In a bold proposal to address the power dynamics in South Korean politics, Woo Won-shik, the speaker of the National Assembly, called for constitutional revisions aimed at curbing presidential powers. This follows the impeachment and ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who briefly declared martial law, leading to a significant political crisis.

Woo, emphasizing the public's growing support for reform, suggested a nationwide referendum on constitutional changes to coincide with the impending presidential election, which must occur within two months. The move is intended to reshape the 'imperial presidency' that has been a source of intense political conflict, according to Woo's statements at a press conference.

With 54% of the population reportedly backing these constitutional changes, the political landscape is ripe for reform. Acting President Han Duck-soo and the election commission are looking at June 3 as the potential date for the next election. Both ruling and opposition parties have shown interest in revising the presidential term framework, paving the way for significant political transformation.

