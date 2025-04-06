Mumbai Indians Seek Redemption Against RCB Amidst Batting Woes

The Mumbai Indians are grappling with batting challenges as they gear up to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. With three losses in four matches, only a handful of MI players have managed to score half-centuries, highlighting a significant shortfall compared to other teams.

Central to MI's struggles is former captain Rohit Sharma's absence due to injury and Tilak Varma's inconsistency. Despite Suryakumar Yadav's solid performance, MI's batting line-up remains vulnerable, needing urgent improvement to compete effectively against RCB's formidable squad.

Meanwhile, RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, aims to exploit MI's weaknesses. Despite Virat Kohli's inconsistent form, the team boasts players like Phil Salt who can achieve substantial totals. As the match draws near, both teams have strategized to claim a crucial victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)