Sri Lanka's Humanitarian Gesture: Release of Indian Fishermen

Sri Lanka released 11 Indian fishermen following discussions between Indian PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Dissanayake. They proposed a humane resolution to the recurring fishermen conflict in the Palk Strait, highlighting the need for future dialogue. This issue impacts the livelihood of fishermen from both nations.

Sri Lanka extended a special gesture by releasing at least 11 Indian fishermen on Sunday. This move came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for a humane resolution to the ongoing fishermen dispute with Sri Lanka.

The fishermen issue was a significant topic during the talks between PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday. Both leaders agreed on the importance of adopting a compassionate approach to address the concerns affecting fishermen's livelihoods.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that there were extensive discussions about the fishermen issue. The talks emphasized the urgency of institutional dialogues aimed at resolving these livelihood-impacting conflicts in the Palk Strait. The officials underscored the need for continued meetings between fishermen's associations from both countries.

