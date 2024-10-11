Majestic 70-Foot Lord Ram Statue Unveiled in Nashik

A 70-foot statue of the revered Lord Ram was inaugurated on Friday in Nashik, Maharashtra, drawing significant attention. The imposing statue was unveiled by ISKCON's Gaurang Das Prabhu along with noted economist Dr. Vinayak Govilkar in the serene Ramsrushti Garden located in Tapovan, Panchavati.

Officials emphasized that meticulous care has been undertaken to ensure the safety and stability of the statue, particularly after a recent collapse of another statue in Malvan. The Lord Ram statue is constructed from fibre reinforced polymer and sits atop a robust RCC structure with a 15-foot slab and a towering 108-foot flag post.

The initiative, led by Nashik East MLA Rahul Dhikle, promises a dual impact: serving as a source of inspiration for devotees and invigorating the city's tourism prospects. The historical Tapovan holds immense significance as it is believed to be part of Lord Ram's 14-year exile journey.

