Majestic 70-Foot Lord Ram Statue Unveiled in Nashik

A monumental 70-foot statue of Lord Ram has been inaugurated in Nashik, Maharashtra. Erected in Ramsrushti Garden, the statue is made of fibre reinforced polymer for stability and safety. The installation is expected to inspire devotees and bolster local tourism, officials report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:25 IST
A 70-foot statue of the revered Lord Ram was inaugurated on Friday in Nashik, Maharashtra, drawing significant attention. The imposing statue was unveiled by ISKCON's Gaurang Das Prabhu along with noted economist Dr. Vinayak Govilkar in the serene Ramsrushti Garden located in Tapovan, Panchavati.

Officials emphasized that meticulous care has been undertaken to ensure the safety and stability of the statue, particularly after a recent collapse of another statue in Malvan. The Lord Ram statue is constructed from fibre reinforced polymer and sits atop a robust RCC structure with a 15-foot slab and a towering 108-foot flag post.

The initiative, led by Nashik East MLA Rahul Dhikle, promises a dual impact: serving as a source of inspiration for devotees and invigorating the city's tourism prospects. The historical Tapovan holds immense significance as it is believed to be part of Lord Ram's 14-year exile journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

