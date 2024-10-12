Celebrating Amidst Challenges: Nepal's Vijaya Dashami Festival
Nepal's Prime Minister and President extended festive greetings during Vijaya Dashami, urging citizens to aid those affected by recent disasters. The Hindu festival sees thousands leaving Kathmandu Valley despite travel disruptions caused by floods and landslides. The government assures support for disaster survivors.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Paudel extended their greetings to the citizens on Saturday in celebration of Vijaya Dashami, urging support for those impacted by recent natural disasters.
President Paudel expressed wishes for peace, prosperity, and happiness on the occasion of Nepal's largest Hindu festival, Dashain. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Oli emphasized the necessity of cooperation and harmony, encouraging people to aid disaster-affected families to regain normalcy.
Nepal recently endured destructive floods and landslides, causing 240 fatalities and displacing thousands. The two-week-long festival began with traditional rituals on October 3, concluding on October 17. Despite travel challenges due to damaged roads, 1.3 million people traveled to their family homes to celebrate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- Dashain
- Vijaya Dashami
- festival
- Oli
- Paudel
- floods
- landslides
- travel
- celebration
ALSO READ
Incessant Rains in Nepal: Deadly Floods and Landslides Cause Chaos
Bangladesh Hindu Leaders Push for Dedicated Political Representation Amidst Rising Violence
Alert in Bihar: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain and Flash Floods
Japan's New Prime Minister to Retain Chief Cabinet Secretary Amid Political Shift
Protest Rally in Himachal Pradesh Demands Abolition of Waqf Board and Migrant Verification