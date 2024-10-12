Celebrating Amidst Challenges: Nepal's Vijaya Dashami Festival

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Paudel extended their greetings to the citizens on Saturday in celebration of Vijaya Dashami, urging support for those impacted by recent natural disasters.

President Paudel expressed wishes for peace, prosperity, and happiness on the occasion of Nepal's largest Hindu festival, Dashain. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Oli emphasized the necessity of cooperation and harmony, encouraging people to aid disaster-affected families to regain normalcy.

Nepal recently endured destructive floods and landslides, causing 240 fatalities and displacing thousands. The two-week-long festival began with traditional rituals on October 3, concluding on October 17. Despite travel challenges due to damaged roads, 1.3 million people traveled to their family homes to celebrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)