Left Menu

Boris Johnson's Memoir: Reflecting on Bonds, Politics, and Change-Making

Former British PM Boris Johnson's memoir, 'Unleashed,' praises Indian PM Narendra Modi as a 'change-maker,' highlighting the strong India-UK relationship. Johnson discusses free-trade aspirations, India's stance on Russia, and his political career's turbulence, recounting events leading to his exit from office and his views on his successor, Rishi Sunak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:14 IST
Boris Johnson's Memoir: Reflecting on Bonds, Politics, and Change-Making
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In his newly released memoir 'Unleashed,' former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reflects on his vibrant political career and his relationship with Indian PM Narendra Modi. He characterizes Modi as a 'change-maker,' crediting their rapport for advancing a free-trade agreement between the UK and India.

Johnson devotes an entire chapter to the evolving India-UK alliance, recalling his experiences with Modi from their early meetings to efforts on strategic partnerships. The book praises the strong ties he fostered during his tenure, despite challenges, and critiques that remain in the trade and diplomatic landscapes.

While recounting his political journey, Johnson candidly addresses his departure from Downing Street, laying much of the responsibility on his successor Rishi Sunak's resignation as Chancellor. Johnson laments the political missteps, attributing them to recent electoral setbacks for his party. He views his time in office as a blend of achievements and untapped potential for future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024