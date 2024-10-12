Boris Johnson's Memoir: Reflecting on Bonds, Politics, and Change-Making
Former British PM Boris Johnson's memoir, 'Unleashed,' praises Indian PM Narendra Modi as a 'change-maker,' highlighting the strong India-UK relationship. Johnson discusses free-trade aspirations, India's stance on Russia, and his political career's turbulence, recounting events leading to his exit from office and his views on his successor, Rishi Sunak.
In his newly released memoir 'Unleashed,' former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reflects on his vibrant political career and his relationship with Indian PM Narendra Modi. He characterizes Modi as a 'change-maker,' crediting their rapport for advancing a free-trade agreement between the UK and India.
Johnson devotes an entire chapter to the evolving India-UK alliance, recalling his experiences with Modi from their early meetings to efforts on strategic partnerships. The book praises the strong ties he fostered during his tenure, despite challenges, and critiques that remain in the trade and diplomatic landscapes.
While recounting his political journey, Johnson candidly addresses his departure from Downing Street, laying much of the responsibility on his successor Rishi Sunak's resignation as Chancellor. Johnson laments the political missteps, attributing them to recent electoral setbacks for his party. He views his time in office as a blend of achievements and untapped potential for future successes.
