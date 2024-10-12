Left Menu

Diana Penty and Shriya Saran Shine on the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Diana Penty stole the show at Lakme Fashion Week with her fairy-tale rose pink lehenga, while Shriya Saran captivated audiences with a Kathak performance in a stunning ivory anarkali. Both actresses shared insights into their style and fashion journeys, highlighting their personal preferences and experiences.

Diana Penty and Shriya Saran Shine on the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week
Actor Diana Penty (image source: Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular display at Lakme Fashion Week Day 4, actor Diana Penty captivated audiences with her alluring ramp walk. Draped in an exquisite rose pink lehenga designed by Romaa Agarwal, Diana's stunning attire, adorned with floral motifs and sequins, made her the center of attention.

Post-show, Diana shared her thoughts with the media, expressing her admiration for the handmade lehenga, crafted by 12-20 artisans over three months. She described the outfit as a fairytale creation. Additionally, Diana offered bridal fashion tips, emphasizing comfort, pastel shades, and the importance of enjoying one's wedding day in style.

On the previous day, actress Shriya Saran wowed the audience on Day 3 of the event. Showcasing designer Payal Singhal's collection 'Tazhib,' commemorating 25 years of creativity, Shriya blended tradition and flair with a classical Kathak performance in a shimmering ivory and gold anarkali inspired by the film 'Umrao Jaan.' Shriya enthusiastically recounted her journey with dance and the significance it holds in her life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

