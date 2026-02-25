Left Menu

Malaysia's Call for Accountability: The Push for a Royal Commission on Anti-Corruption Agency Allegations

A key party in Malaysia's ruling coalition has called for a royal commission of inquiry to investigate misconduct allegations against the country's anti-graft agency. The Democratic Action Party, a key government member, demands transparency, countering MACC's denial and seeking a thorough investigation into the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP), part of Malaysia's ruling coalition, has called for a royal commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of misconduct against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). Reports accused MACC of aiding businessmen in corporate takeovers, prompting public outcry.

MACC has dismissed these allegations as unfounded, describing them as attempts to undermine its efforts within the corporate sector. However, the DAP insists on a transparent inquiry, criticizing MACC's denial as insufficient. The party intends to propose an investigation at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister's office has not commented, though a special committee has been convened to look into separate accusations against MACC's chief. The DAP remains firm in its demand for accountability and transparency.

