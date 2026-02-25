Malaysia's Call for Accountability: The Push for a Royal Commission on Anti-Corruption Agency Allegations
A key party in Malaysia's ruling coalition has called for a royal commission of inquiry to investigate misconduct allegations against the country's anti-graft agency. The Democratic Action Party, a key government member, demands transparency, countering MACC's denial and seeking a thorough investigation into the claims.
The Democratic Action Party (DAP), part of Malaysia's ruling coalition, has called for a royal commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of misconduct against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). Reports accused MACC of aiding businessmen in corporate takeovers, prompting public outcry.
MACC has dismissed these allegations as unfounded, describing them as attempts to undermine its efforts within the corporate sector. However, the DAP insists on a transparent inquiry, criticizing MACC's denial as insufficient. The party intends to propose an investigation at the upcoming cabinet meeting.
The Prime Minister's office has not commented, though a special committee has been convened to look into separate accusations against MACC's chief. The DAP remains firm in its demand for accountability and transparency.
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- royal commission
- inquiry
- MACC
- misconduct
- DAP
- Anwar Ibrahim
- transparency
- corporate
- takeover
ALSO READ
CT University VC Removed Amid Allegations of Misconduct Against Kashmiri Students
AIADMK's Third Phase Poll Promises Unveiled by Edappadi K Palaniswami
CT University Vice-Chancellor Removed Amid Allegations of Misconduct
FIR lodged against four of Gujarat family for misconduct at Arunachal resort
SEBI's Overhaul: Adapting Regulations for Modern Markets