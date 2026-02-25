Malaysia's Call for Accountability: The Push for a Royal Commission on Anti-Corruption Agency Allegations

The Democratic Action Party (DAP), part of Malaysia's ruling coalition, has called for a royal commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of misconduct against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). Reports accused MACC of aiding businessmen in corporate takeovers, prompting public outcry.

MACC has dismissed these allegations as unfounded, describing them as attempts to undermine its efforts within the corporate sector. However, the DAP insists on a transparent inquiry, criticizing MACC's denial as insufficient. The party intends to propose an investigation at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

The Prime Minister's office has not commented, though a special committee has been convened to look into separate accusations against MACC's chief. The DAP remains firm in its demand for accountability and transparency.