Left Menu

Doc's Pod: Navigating Climate Change and Child Health

The Savlon Swasth India Mission's podcast 'Doc's Pod' addresses climate change's impact on child health. Experts highlight preventive hygiene as essential for bolstering children's immunity against environmental challenges. Integrating simple hygiene habits reduces infection risks, offering control and resilience in uncertain times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:17 IST
Doc's Pod: Navigating Climate Change and Child Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The 'Doc's Pod', part of the Savlon Swasth India Mission's educational series, tackles the pressing issue of climate change's impact on children's health. Faye D'Souza and Dr. Bhaskar Shenoy emphasize the role of preventive hygiene in supporting young immune systems navigating environmental shifts.

The podcast sheds light on how climate change disrupts typical illness patterns and forces parents to seek alternative ways to protect children. It underscores hygiene as a vital, actionable strategy to shield children from climate-induced health challenges.

With evidence-backed insights, the podcast encourages families to convert occasional hygiene reminders into consistent habits, offering children resilience and protection in an ever-changing environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heathrow Airport's Expansion: A Major Step Forward

Heathrow Airport's Expansion: A Major Step Forward

 United Kingdom
2
Eviction Drive Targets Odisha Leader's Farmhouse over Land Dispute

Eviction Drive Targets Odisha Leader's Farmhouse over Land Dispute

 India
3
Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

 India
4
Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026