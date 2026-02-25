Doc's Pod: Navigating Climate Change and Child Health

The 'Doc's Pod', part of the Savlon Swasth India Mission's educational series, tackles the pressing issue of climate change's impact on children's health. Faye D'Souza and Dr. Bhaskar Shenoy emphasize the role of preventive hygiene in supporting young immune systems navigating environmental shifts.

The podcast sheds light on how climate change disrupts typical illness patterns and forces parents to seek alternative ways to protect children. It underscores hygiene as a vital, actionable strategy to shield children from climate-induced health challenges.

With evidence-backed insights, the podcast encourages families to convert occasional hygiene reminders into consistent habits, offering children resilience and protection in an ever-changing environment.

