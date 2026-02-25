Left Menu

BJP's Nitin Nabin Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Compromised Mission'

BJP's Nitin Nabin launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of foreign visits without security clearance and links with anti-India elements. Nabin criticized the Nehru-Gandhi family history, labeling Rahul as part of a 'compromised mission' that served personal gains over national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:19 IST
BJP President Nitin Nabin launched a scathing critique on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making foreign visits without notifying Indian security agencies and alleging ties with anti-India and pro-Pakistan elements. Nabin claimed this was part of a broader 'compromised mission' linked to the Nehru-Gandhi family legacy.

The BJP leader pointed to past incidents, including Nehru's policy decisions and the handling of geopolitical issues, as evidence of this alleged compromise. Nabin also highlighted Rahul Gandhi's travel history and accused him of associating with individuals perceived as hostile to Indian interests.

Nabin concluded his statements by calling Gandhi a 'poster boy of negative politics', asserting that the Indian populace, especially the youth, are seeing through what he terms as the Congress leader's 'game'. His comments arrive amid ongoing political uproar concerning a slogan that painted the Prime Minister's compromises under a US trade pressure light.

(With inputs from agencies.)

