Prime Minister's Safe Return after Bomb Scare

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was temporarily evacuated from his Canberra residence following a bomb threat. Authorities later confirmed no ongoing danger. The threat reportedly targeted a Chinese dance group banned in China, poised to perform in Australia. Albanese urged calmer public discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:19 IST
Anthony Albanese

On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the importance of vigilance after an evacuation scare. He was forced to leave his Canberra residence late Tuesday due to an alleged bomb threat, but returned within hours once authorities deemed it safe.

The reported threat targeted the Shen Yun dance troupe, which is slated to perform in Australia despite being banned in China. A spokesperson from the group stated that the threatening email, originally in Chinese, warned of explosives around Albanese's residence if the performance proceeded.

Authorities have reported all threats to national security and law enforcement, and Albanese expressed gratitude towards the police through a social media post featuring his dog. Meanwhile, he appealed to the public to maintain civility and reduce heated rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

