Security Concerns Over Durga Puja Celebrations in Bangladesh

Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor to Bangladesh's interim government, visited the historic Dhakeshwari temple amidst reports of unrest at Durga Puja celebrations. His visit came after a crude bomb was thrown at a Durga Puja mandap, an act that heightens ongoing tensions around the Hindu festival.

The five-day religious event witnessed multiple incidents leading to 17 arrests and several cases being filed. The minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, accounting for 8% of the population, has been targeted, including businesses vandalized and temples attacked, aggravated by recent political instability.

The Indian government has expressed concern over these attacks, urging Bangladesh to protect its Hindu populace and religious institutions. As the festival continues, local authorities remain vigilant to maintain order and ensure the safety of all religious groups.

