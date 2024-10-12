Left Menu

Delhi's Green Initiative: Eco-Friendly Durga Idol Immersion Plans

The Delhi government has designated 31 sites for Durga idol immersion, avoiding river pollution. Artificial ponds will facilitate eco-friendly immersions. The administration emphasizes public safety, environment protection, and orderly execution. Authorities will ensure compliance with guidelines, cleanliness, and cooperation among Resident Welfare Associations and other stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has unveiled an eco-friendly approach for Durga idol immersion by designating 31 sites across the city to avoid environmental harm to local rivers.

Adhering to a strict environmental policy, idol immersions in rivers like the Sahibi are prohibited. Instead, artificial ponds have been prepared in various locations.

Officials stress the importance of public safety and seamless coordination during these immersions. Residents have been urged to follow guidelines strictly while maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

