Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Generous Support for Relief Efforts

In a gesture of benevolence, Telugu film icon Chiranjeevi contributed Rs 50 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Hyderabad on Saturday. The funds are intended to support victims of recent floods in the state.

Additionally, Chiranjeevi handed over another Rs 50 lakh on behalf of his son, Ram Charan, further bolstering the relief efforts led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

"Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu and @AlwaysRamCharan Garu's Rs 1 crore donation is invaluable in our mission to rehabilitate those affected by the floods," Chief Minister Naidu expressed on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)