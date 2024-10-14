Andrew Garfield and Kate Tomas Part Ways Quietly

Andrew Garfield and Kate Tomas have officially ended their relationship after several months of dating. Tomas took to Instagram on Saturday to confirm the split in response to a fan's question, revealing that the breakup occurred months ago.

Despite initial public appearances, such as their hand-holding outing with friends Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in March, the couple maintained a relatively private profile regarding their romance. Garfield, known for his discretion about his personal life, previously highlighted his preference for keeping relationships out of the spotlight in a 2021 Bustle interview.

Prior to Tomas, Garfield was linked to Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone and model Alyssa Miller, with the latter relationship ending in April 2022 according to PEOPLE. While the breakup with Tomas was only recently confirmed, it seemingly transpired without fanfare or public acknowledgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)