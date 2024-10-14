Left Menu

Malayalam Actor's Midnight Mishap: Arrest and Release

Malayalam film actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested for allegedly rash driving under the influence of alcohol after hitting a two-wheeler. The incident occurred on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam road late at night. He was charged under relevant sections and released on station bail.

Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh found himself in legal trouble early Monday morning after a late-night incident where he allegedly drove his car recklessly under the influence of alcohol, colliding with a scooter on the Kowdiar-Vellayambalam road.

The event, taking place at approximately 11:45 pm, led local authorities to promptly arrest him at 12:30 am. He's been charged under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Following the arrest, Baiju was granted station bail. His vehicle is currently retained by the police as investigations continue. The scooter passenger escaped without serious harm and has not filed a police complaint.

