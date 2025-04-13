Abhishek Sharma's Heroic Innings Ends SRH's Losing Streak

Losing four consecutive matches weighed heavily on Sunrisers Hyderabad's opener Abhishek Sharma, prompting his determined efforts to end the losing streak. Sharma showcased a stunning performance, scoring a breathtaking 141 off 55 balls, leading SRH to a comprehensive victory over Punjab Kings in a high-scoring IPL contest.

Sharma credited his comeback to support from teammates like Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav, whose encouragement helped foster a positive team spirit despite recent defeats. The team successfully chased down an impressive target of 245 with nine balls to spare, marking the second-highest run chase in IPL history.

SRH captain Pat Cummins praised Sharma's performance, acknowledging the challenge faced by bowlers on a docile wicket. Meanwhile, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer reflected on the lessons learned despite achieving a formidable total. Sharma's remarkable innings underscored SRH's potential when the team's natural play and confidence shine through, especially in such thrilling encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)