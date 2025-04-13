Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Heroic Innings Ends SRH's Losing Streak

Abhishek Sharma's phenomenal 141 off 55 balls propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory, ending a four-match losing streak. SRH chased down 245 set by Punjab Kings, in the second-highest run chase in IPL history. Key support came from Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav, contributing to the team's resilience and comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 00:27 IST
Losing four consecutive matches weighed heavily on Sunrisers Hyderabad's opener Abhishek Sharma, prompting his determined efforts to end the losing streak. Sharma showcased a stunning performance, scoring a breathtaking 141 off 55 balls, leading SRH to a comprehensive victory over Punjab Kings in a high-scoring IPL contest.

Sharma credited his comeback to support from teammates like Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav, whose encouragement helped foster a positive team spirit despite recent defeats. The team successfully chased down an impressive target of 245 with nine balls to spare, marking the second-highest run chase in IPL history.

SRH captain Pat Cummins praised Sharma's performance, acknowledging the challenge faced by bowlers on a docile wicket. Meanwhile, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer reflected on the lessons learned despite achieving a formidable total. Sharma's remarkable innings underscored SRH's potential when the team's natural play and confidence shine through, especially in such thrilling encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

