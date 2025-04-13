Left Menu

Political Rivals Unite for Educational Reform

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, despite political differences, came together at a meeting in Satara discussing educational initiatives. The meeting announced the launch of the 'Rayat' magazine and educational courses in AI and technology, showcasing a vision for enhanced academic engagement and cooperation among council members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-04-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 00:21 IST
  • India

In a surprising display of unity, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, who typically stand on opposite sides of Maharashtra's political spectrum, were seen together at an event in Satara this Saturday. The two leaders, both key figures within Maharashtra's Nationalist Congress Party, have had their political disagreements publicly noted since Ajit Pawar's political shift in 2023.

The occasion for the unusual joint appearance was a meeting at Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, held at Chhatrapati Shivaji College. This gathering led to significant announcements, including the introduction of a new magazine titled 'Rayat', designed to cover a range of topics from education to global affairs, promising diversified content aimed at wide dissemination.

Highlighting the commitment to forward-thinking educational technology, plans were unveiled to launch new courses on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT, Robotics, and 3D Printing. Additionally, a 'Center of Excellence' is slated to be established in Satara, marking major steps forward for the organization under Sharad Pawar's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

