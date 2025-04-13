Oscar Piastri Secures Pole in Bahrain Shaking Up Formula One Standings

Oscar Piastri heightened the tension with McLaren teammate Lando Norris by clinching pole position for his 50th Formula One race in Bahrain on Saturday, overshadowing the championship frontrunner who qualified only sixth.

Mercedes' George Russell unexpectedly joined Piastri on the front row, leaving Norris at a loss for words as he admitted being "clueless" about his performance.

Defending champion Max Verstappen managed only seventh place, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Mercedes' rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and Alpine's Pierre Gasly filled the subsequent grid spots.

Piastri, who dominated in practice sessions, clocked a time of 1:29.841, just edging past Russell by 0.168 seconds. Norris currently leads Verstappen by just one point in the standings after three races.

George Russell expressed satisfaction with his performance, especially after struggling with grip in final practice. He considered his second-place starting position as an unexpected boon.

Piastri might become the first double winner this season, with Norris acknowledging Piastri's deserved success amid his own struggles. Verstappen wrestled with brake and grip issues, which could make for an exciting race day.

Other significant outcomes included Carlos Sainz's eighth-place finish for Williams and Lewis Hamilton taking ninth. Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top ten for Red Bull.

Esteban Ocon's crash in phase two halted the session temporarily, while rookie Jack Doohan had a standout performance by qualifying 11th for Alpine. Meanwhile, Alex Albon, despite a late promotion, and Isack Hadjar faced early eliminations.

