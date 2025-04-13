Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Secures Pole in Bahrain Shaking Up Formula One Standings

Oscar Piastri secured pole position in Bahrain, intensifying pressure on McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Piastri's impressive performance places him in contention to be the first double winner this season, while Norris struggled, qualifying sixth. The action-packed qualifying round saw unexpected results from both veterans and newcomers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 00:08 IST
Oscar Piastri Secures Pole in Bahrain Shaking Up Formula One Standings
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri heightened the tension with McLaren teammate Lando Norris by clinching pole position for his 50th Formula One race in Bahrain on Saturday, overshadowing the championship frontrunner who qualified only sixth.

Mercedes' George Russell unexpectedly joined Piastri on the front row, leaving Norris at a loss for words as he admitted being "clueless" about his performance.

Defending champion Max Verstappen managed only seventh place, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Mercedes' rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and Alpine's Pierre Gasly filled the subsequent grid spots.

Piastri, who dominated in practice sessions, clocked a time of 1:29.841, just edging past Russell by 0.168 seconds. Norris currently leads Verstappen by just one point in the standings after three races.

George Russell expressed satisfaction with his performance, especially after struggling with grip in final practice. He considered his second-place starting position as an unexpected boon.

Piastri might become the first double winner this season, with Norris acknowledging Piastri's deserved success amid his own struggles. Verstappen wrestled with brake and grip issues, which could make for an exciting race day.

Other significant outcomes included Carlos Sainz's eighth-place finish for Williams and Lewis Hamilton taking ninth. Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top ten for Red Bull.

Esteban Ocon's crash in phase two halted the session temporarily, while rookie Jack Doohan had a standout performance by qualifying 11th for Alpine. Meanwhile, Alex Albon, despite a late promotion, and Isack Hadjar faced early eliminations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025